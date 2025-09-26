Masked Men Followed Victims To Route 4 Hotel Then Robbed Them Of $390K In Jewelry, Cops Say

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, June 28, in the parking lot of a hotel on Route 4 East, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Several victims told police they were approached by multiple masked suspects armed with handguns and long guns.

Detectives determined that five men in a black Dodge Durango pulled into the lot and waited for the victims, who had just returned from a work event out of state, according to the prosecutor. Four masked suspects got out of the SUV and pointed guns at the victims while the fifth remained behind the wheel, Musella said. Jewelry worth more than $390,000 was stolen before the suspects fled, the prosecutor said.

Investigators later discovered that both the SUV and the license plates on it were stolen, authorities said. Detectives also determined the victims had been followed prior to the robbery.

Following a two-month investigation, the suspects were identified as Jarol Ledesma, 22, of Brooklyn; Javier Pena, 21, of the Bronx; Jose Peralta, 23, of the Bronx; Justin Martha, 24, of the Bronx; and Michael Mercedes Marte, 28, of Newark, Musella said.

On Friday, Aug. 22, Justin Martha was charged with three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and five counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at another. He was arrested in the Bronx and remains in custody in New York, pending extradition.

On Saturday, Aug. 30, Jose Peralta was charged with three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and five counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at another. Peralta was already in custody in Westchester County, New York, on an unrelated offense. He has since been extradited to Bergen County Jail, where he remains pending trial.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, Michael Mercedes Marte was charged with three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and five counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at another. He was arrested at his residence in Newark and is being held in Bergen County Jail.

On Friday, Sept. 5, Jarol Ledesma was charged with three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and five counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at another. He was already incarcerated in Massachusetts on an unrelated case and remains in custody there, pending extradition.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, Javier Pena was charged with three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and five counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at another. He was arrested in the Bronx and remains in custody in New York, pending extradition.

Musella thanked the Fort Lee Police Department, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, FBI Safe Streets Task Force (Westchester County), Westchester County Police, Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, and New York City Police Department for their assistance.

