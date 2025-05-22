Maryland Teens Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash ID'd: Njsp

Juan Carlos Munguia-Palma, 19, and a 14-year-old boy, both residents of Hyattsville, were identified as the victims in the fatal crash, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, said.

At 1:06 a.m., an Acura MDX with six occupants, operated by a 19-year-old Maryland man, was traveling northbound on the Turnpike in Harrison Township, Lebron said. The driver lost directional control of the Acura, veered off the roadway to the right, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree, Lebron said.

Four people were ejected from the vehicle, Lebron said. Munguia-Palma and the boy were killed while the driver and other occupants are currently in stable condition, Lebron said. The investigation is ongoing, Lebron said.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Munguia-Palma. Money will go toward bringing his body from New Jersey to Maryland for the funeral and then allowing him to be buried in Mexico, his sister Cinthia Saavedra Palma, who organized the fundraiser said. Munguia-Palma's brother was also in the vehicle, according to the campaign. They were en route to New York.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

