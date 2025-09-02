Married Couple Killed After Car Overturns Into New Jersey Lake: State Police

A 21-year-old Tabernacle man was heading south on Route 206 in a Ford F350 when it collided with a Toyota heading west and driven by John E. Hawley, 66, of Marlton, just before 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, New Jersey State Police Tpr. II Christopher Postorino said.

After the impact, the Toyota, also carrying Theresa Hawley, overturned into Atsion Lake, Postorino said.

Both John and Theresa Hawley died from their injuries. The pickup truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

John and Theresa's son, John, mourned his parents' deaths on Facebook.

