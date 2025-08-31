Mark Knoller Dies, Longtime CBS News White House Reporter

The 73-year-old Knoller's death came in Washington, DC, on Saturday, Aug. 30, after a period of declining health. CBS News confirmed his death and noted that he had been battling diabetes for years.

A New York City native, he was born in Brooklyn in 1952, and graduated from New York University before launching a journalism career that spanned five decades.

He began at the Associated Press in 1975, then joined CBS News in 1988, where he became a fixture in presidential coverage. During that time, he covered every administration since Gerald Ford.

Knoller was widely respected as the unofficial historian and statistician of the presidency. He started meticulously recording every presidential action, movement, and statement in 1996, filling what he saw as a major gap in American history.

“Reporters, presidential staffers, and even press secretaries” relied on his detailed records, according to the Washingtonian.

In his later years, Knoller turned to Twitter to continue reporting when voice issues limited his broadcast work. His sharp attention to detail and fair approach earned him praise across the political spectrum.

“He was truly a legend in his field,” CBS said in a statement.

