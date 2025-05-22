Maria Bournias, Bergen County Disability Advocate, Marathon Handcyclist, Dies At 48

The news was shared Thursday, May 22, on her Facebook page by her husband, Peter Gagliardo, who wrote:

“I’m heartbroken to let you know that Maria was taken too soon from us. For those that don’t know, Maria was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma a very rare and aggressive cancer almost two years ago. A diagnosis that most don’t get past one year; however, if you know Maria she is an overachiever at literally everything she does. She fought, prayed and truly tried everything possible to get as far as she did.”

Born with Spina Bifida, Bournias “has known struggle from birth and it never once slowed her down,” her husband wrote. “In fact, her diversity was her driving force. She wanted nothing more than to prove the world wrong and show what she could accomplish.”

Bournias, whose family owns the Brownstone Pancake Factory, became an avid handcyclist in 2012 and completed 28 marathons at 40 years old, working toward her goal of 58 — the age her mother never reached. She was also a competitive para-rower for Row New York, where she medaled both internationally and at East Coast regattas.

She was a founding member of the Steering Committee for the New Jersey Disability Pride Parade and was widely recognized as a passionate disability advocate. In 2017, she won the wheeled athlete division of the 2017 Novo Nordisk New Jersey Marathon & Half Marathon.

Last year, Bournias and Gagliardo were on an episode of "George to the Rescue" that you can watch here.

“She is now resting with her mom in heaven chit chatting about the last 20 years,” her husband wrote. “So much catching up. Best of all she is cancer free, pain free, and can run free for the first time in her life.”

Bournias was also a licensed lawyer and CPA.

Tributes flooded social media.

“Maria Bournias was someone from my #spinabifida community I did not know very well, but I admired her immensely...a lawyer and a CPA...an athlete...beautiful...intelligent...loved by many... and now gone from our lives too soon because of cancer,” Michelle Filippi-Robb shared.

“I am heartbroken to hear this news,” Shannon Bevins wrote. “Maria left a profound impact on the Spina Bifida community. She was a beacon of hope and inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

