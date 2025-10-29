Man Who Pulled Gun On Relative In Crowded NJ Restaurant Found Guilty: Officials

Patrick Heaney, 62, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 23, of multiple weapons offenses following a one-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Christopher Struben, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

According to Assistant Prosecutors Peter Arre and Nicholas Ottati, the incident occurred around 9:31 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2024, when Elizabeth Police responded to Valenca Restaurant for a report of a man brandishing a gun.

Investigators learned that a confrontation with family members led Heaney to point a firearm at a relative inside the restaurant’s dining room, “causing widespread panic,” prosecutors said. He fled before officers arrived and was arrested the next day with help from Monroe Township Police, prosecutors said.

A Union County jury deliberated for two days before returning its verdict.

Heaney was found guilty of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose (second-degree), carrying a firearm in a prohibited location (third-degree), aggravated assault for knowingly pointing a firearm at another person (fourth-degree), unjustified display of a handgun (fourth-degree), and recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury or damage (fourth-degree), the prosecutor’s office said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2026, before Judge Struben, the prosecutor’s office said.

