Man Who Charged $500 To Stolen Credit Cards In Glen Rock Sought By Cops

The incident happened on May 19, when the suspect and another man entered a store in town and used stolen credit cards to buy roughly $500 in merchandise, according to Glen Rock Police Detective Sgt. James Calaski.

Police say the same men used stolen credit cards at other stores in Ocean and Morris counties as well.

The suspect, still at large,e is described as a Black male in his 20s, with a thin build, slight facial hair, and a short cornrow braided hairstyle. At the time of the Glen Rock incident, he was wearing a blue GAP hoodie and jeans.

He was with another man from Roselle Park, who has already been identified and charged, Calaski said.

The suspects were riding in a white Ford Explorer registered out of Roselle Park. The vehicle is known to frequent Roselle Park, Irvington, Newark, and Elizabeth.

Anyone who can help identify the man in the GAP sweatshirt is asked to contact:

D/Sgt. James Calaski at jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com, 201-670-3948

Det. Lucas Doney at ldoney@glenrockpolice.com, 201-670-3947

