Man Wanted In NJ Repeatedly Makes False Gun Reports To Police In NY, Cops Say

Mikail Trinidad of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 3, and charged with two counts of second-degree falsely reporting an incident. He was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from New Jersey for a similar offense, the New Rochelle Police Department announced on Thursday, Sept. 4.

According to investigators, on May 12, officers responded to North Avenue and Lockwood Avenue after an anonymous caller reported a man with a gun who was hiding it in a fanny pack. Officers stopped a man outside a Dollar Tree store who matched the description, but no weapon was found.

Police later determined the same individual had been stopped on April 8 after a nearly identical report. In both cases, he consented to searches that revealed no firearm, refused to provide ID, and was later found to have been on his phone at the time the 911 calls were made.

Investigators said evidence suggests Trinidad may have placed the calls himself or worked with another person to provoke police interaction.

"Falsely reporting incidents diverts critical resources from genuine emergencies and endangers the community," New Rochelle Police said in a statement on Thursday.

Trinidad was charged and held on the New Jersey fugitive warrant.

