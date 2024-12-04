Man Tries Carjacking Woman After GWB Crash, Found With High-Capacity Magazine: Papd

A car with two men, including Frederick Antonio Castillo, crashed into another car, the New York Daily News reported, citing a source with Port Authority police. Castillo and the other man ran over to the woman's car and tried to open the doors, but she locked them, the Daily News said.

One of the men was brandishing a firearm as he demanded the woman open the doors, the Daily News said. After failing to get in the car, Castillo and the other men fled the scene, the Daily News reported.

Castillo was later apprehended and charged with attempted robbery, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of hollow-point ammunition, Port Authority police confirmed with Daily Voice. The second suspect remains at large. The woman was not injured, police said. It was not immediately clear where in New Jersey Castillo is from.

