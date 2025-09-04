Man Sucker Punches Stranger At NJ 7-Eleven For 'Picking On Woman,' Cops Say

On Sunday, Aug. 31, at approximately 10:57 p.m., Wallington Police Officers Peter Wojcik and Robert Ventura responded to the 7-Eleven at 358 Main Ave., in Wallington, for a report of an assault, Detective Szymon Popek said in a release.

A 36-year-old male victim told police that while waiting by the exit after buying coffee, another man — later identified as Derek Allen, 36 — punched him in the face with a closed fist, pushed him out the door, and threw him against a trash bin, Popek said. Officers observed a deep indentation on the victim’s face and scratches on his arm and back.

The victim told police Allen stole his cell phone before fleeing northbound on Main Avenue in a black Toyota Camry, Popek said. Surveillance footage from the store corroborated the victim’s account, police said.

At approximately 11:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to Midland Avenue and Stevens Road for a report of a disorderly male, Popek said. Allen was located standing near a black Toyota Camry matching the suspect vehicle and admitted to being involved in the incident, police said. Allen told officers he saw the victim “picking on a woman” inside the store and confronted him, saying, “Why don’t you pick on someone who can defend themselves?” He admitted to physically assaulting the victim and taking his phone, which was recovered by police, authorities said.

Allen was charged with first-degree robbery and aggravated assault, processed at the Wallington Police Department, and transported to the Bergen County Jail, Popek said.

