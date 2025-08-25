Man Stole $10K From NJ Dunkin': Police

At 9:30 p.m., police responded to the Dunkin' at 131 Bergen St. and found the front door had been shattered, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said. The suspect fled before police arrived, police said.

After entering the Dunkin by breaking the front glass door, the suspect made his way to a back office, where he rummaged through drawers and storage areas until he opened a file cabinet with the cash, Miranda said. He took the money and fled after being confronted outside by a delivery driver, who had pulled up to the business, Miranda said.

The suspect is described as a light-brown skin male with a goatee, Miranda said. He wore a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants with red and white designs on both legs, Miranda said.

