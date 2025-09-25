Man Stabbed To Death Inside Bergen County Home: Prosecutor

New Milford officers responded to 650 River Road at approximately 2:58 a.m. for a welfare check, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said.

Officers found two men inside the home. One of the men had been stabbed multiple times and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, Angermeyer said in a statement.

The investigation is being handled by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, and the New Milford Police Department, under the direction of Chief Brian Clancy.

