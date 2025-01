At 7:17 p.m, police responded to 206 Springfield Ave. and found Rodney Mayes stabbed after a verbal dispute with another man, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The suspect fled the scene, authorities said. Mayes was taken to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

