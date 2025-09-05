Man Shot Dead By Jersey City Police: AG

The shooting occurred at 1:23 p.m. on John F. Kennedy Blvd, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. The man's identity and the identities of the officers involved have not been released.

The shooting caused John F. Kennedy Boulevard to be closed in both directions from Clendenny Avenue to Communipaw Avenue, the Hudson County Executive's Office said, citing "police activity."

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

