Man Sharing Babe Ruth’s Name Accused Of Fraud Using Dead Ballplayers’ IDs

A federal grand jury in Greeneville, Tennessee, returned a sweeping 91-count indictment late last week, charging George Herman Ruth, age 69, with masterminding an elaborate fraud scheme that netted more than half a million dollars.

Ruth, whose full name matches that of Hall of Famer Babe Ruth (who was born George Herman Ruth in 1895), stands accused of mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and multiple related crimes.

Federal prosecutors allege that, starting in January 2023 and continuing until July 10, 2025, Ruth submitted hundreds of fraudulent claims to class action funds nationwide.

According to the indictment, he used the names of deceased or retired professional baseball players — plus Social Security numbers stolen from unsuspecting victims — to collect payouts.

Authorities say Ruth set up post office boxes across eastern Tennessee and funneled ill-gotten gains through a sham business, El Mundo Marketing LLC.

Ruth, a resident of of Morristown, Tennessee, who made his initial federal court appearance on Thursday, Aug. 21, remains in custody ahead of a trial set for January, 2026. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The irony of the case is not lost on baseball fans: George Herman “Babe” Ruth (1895–1948) was one of America’s most revered sports heroes.

Nicknamed “the Bambino” and “the Sultan of Swat,” he smashed home run records with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, helping define the golden age of baseball.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame’s first class in 1936, his legacy remains unmatched.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.