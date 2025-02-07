Man Sexually Assaulted Teen In 3 Bergen County Towns 30+ Years Ago: Prosecutor

Jen Daniel Phykitt, formerly of Washington Township (Bergen County) sexually assaulted a child in Westwood, Washington Township, and Hillsdale multiple times between 1990 and 1991, when the child was between the ages of 13 and 16, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

As the result of an investigation, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, Phykitt was arrested in Dalton, MN with help from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and placed in custody and remanded to the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls, MN, pending extradition to Bergen County.

