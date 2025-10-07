Man Riding Stolen Motorcycle Killed In Newark Crash: Prosecutor

At 9:46 p.m., a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on Mount Prosect Avenue when it turned left into 696 Prospect Ave. and was struck by an off-road motorcycle traveling south on Mount Prospect Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m., authorities said.

The motorcycle is believed to be stolen and it was unregistered, authorities said. The motorcycle did not have any lights, authorities said.

The driver of the Nissan remained on scene, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

