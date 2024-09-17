Man Punches Mom With Dementia, 94 In Head, Kicks Officer In Bergen County: Police

Oakland officers were called to a local home where they were met by a 61-year-old woman, who was assaulted by a man later identified by police 61-year-old David O'Brien on Sunday, Sept. 15 around 7:30 p.m., Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

After arresting O'Brien, officers learned he'd punched his 94-year-old mother in the side of the head.

"She has dementia and was unable to tell officers what happened," Keenan said. "This was relayed by the other victim who witnessed it."

While being taken to the patrol car, O’Brien kicked one of the officers in the leg and was subsequently taken to Bergen County Jail, Keenan said.

O'Brien has been charged with two counts of simple assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, false imprisonment, and endangering others.

