Man Killed, Woman Seriously Hurt In Multi-Vehicle NJ Turnpike Crash: State Police

The crash happened at 4:46 a.m. Saturday, April 26, on the inner roadway southbound at milepost 70.1 in Cranbury Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

A Ford F-250 was traveling south when it was struck from behind by a Ford E-350 driven by a 45 Irvington resident, police said. The F-250 stopped on the right shoulder, while the E-350 remained in the travel lanes.

Ruis Parral Antonio, 38, also of Irvington, was driving a Mercedes SUV southbound when he hit the back of the E-350, which remained in the roadway. Both drivers got out of their vehicles and stood in the travel lanes, according to Marchan.

A Ford SUV driven by a 33-year-old Bridgeport, CT resident then struck the unoccupied E-350, the Mercedes SUV, and both drivers that had gotten out of their vehicles, police said.

Moments later, a Toyota SUV struck the empty Mercedes still in the road.

As a result of the crash, Antonio was killed, and the other driver was seriously injured, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was available.

