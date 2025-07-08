Man In See-Through Shorts Among 2 Charged In Lyndhurst Lewdness Acts Days Apart: Cops

The first incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 4, at a store on the 500 block of New York Avenue, according to Lyndhurst Police Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri.

Officers Mark Rivera and Sal Wartel spoke with a store employee who reported that a man entered the business wearing transparent shorts that exposed his genitalia in front of multiple patrons. Employees told the man he would not be served and directed him to leave. He exited before officers arrived.

An investigation led officers to identify the suspect as John Gajda of North Arlington. With assistance from the North Arlington Police Department, officers found Gajda at his home wearing the same clothing described by witnesses. Surveillance video reviewed by Detective Michael Giangeruso confirmed the actions of the suspect, Auteri said.

Gajda was charged with one count of Lewdness in the fourth degree, and one count of Lewdness, a disorderly persons offense. He was released on a summons and is due in court on July 16.

Three days later, on Monday, July 7, police responded to a report of another lewd act, this time at a business in the 400 block of Lewandowski Street, Lyndhurst police said.

At around 11 a.m., a woman told Sgt. Philip Reina and Officer Golda that a man approached her inside the store, pulled down the front of his pants, and exposed himself. The man then fled and was seen getting into a white luxury vehicle.

He was described as an elderly Caucasian man in his 60s with white hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.

A coordinated search led Officer Brian Kapp and Detective Steve Batista to the suspect’s unoccupied car parked in a garage on Wall Street West. The registered owner was identified as Jeff Johnson. Shortly after, Sgt. Christopher Cuneo spotted a man matching Johnson’s description in another luxury car and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

After being joined by Batista and Kapp, police said Johnson was detained and identified as the individual responsible for the lewd act.

Johnson was charged with one count of Lewdness, a fourth-degree crime, and taken to the Bergen County Jail.

