Man Fatally Shot By NJ State Police Detectives, AG Says

Two New Jersey State Police (NJSP) detectives assigned to the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force were conducting an investigation involving the man when they encountered him on Haddon Avenue in the vicinity of Bate Avenue in West Berlin, New Jersey State Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office said in a news release.

During the encounter, one of the detectives fired his service weapon, striking the man. Law enforcement recovered a revolver at the scene after the shooting. First aid was provided, and the man was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

