Man Drowns On Fire Island Just After Beaches Reopen From Hurricane Erin: Police

Ishmoile Mohammed, 59, was swimming at Sailors Haven on Fire Island in the ocean when the current pulled him west around 2:45 p.m., according to Suffolk County police.

Lifeguards pulled him from the water and, with the assistance of Fire Island National Seashore employees, began life-saving efforts, police said.

Mohammed was airlifted to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

New York's beaches reopened Saturday afternoon following Hurricane Erin. The beaches were closed through Saturday morning.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Details about Mohammed's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.