Man Dies Days After Paterson Street Fight On Fourth Of July: Prosecutor

The incident happened around 8:49 a.m. on Friday, July 4, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-in-Charge Patrick Murray.

Paterson police officers responded to a reported fight at Broadway and Carroll Street and found the 44-year-old male victim lying in the middle of the street, unresponsive, the prosecutor’s office said.

He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment, but was pronounced dead on Tuesday, July 8, officials said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips or by calling the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

