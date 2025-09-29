Man Dies After Trapped Between 2 Vehicles On Turnpike: Njsp

At 9:02 p.m., troopers responded to the Walt Whitman Service Area parking lot in Bellmawr Borough after Luis Santiesteban, a Yakima resident, walked between an unoccupied Dodge Ram with a trailer parked in front of an unoccupied Peterbilt semitrailer, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The Peterbilt rolled forward and struck both Santiesteban and the Dodge, trapping him, Lebron said.

Santiesteban sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, Lebron said.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist with funeral expenses.

"Luis was deeply loved by his family and friends," Miguel Roca, who organized the fundraiser said. "He will always be remembered for his warm heart, his laughter, and the love he shared with those around him."

Santiesteban is survived by his spouse, Daniel, his siblings, Israel, Lissette and Miguel and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary from the Palms West Funeral Home website.

A funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 3, in Florida.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.