Man Crushed To Death By Car In Clifton: Here's What We Know

Police say the incident happened early Wednesday, April 23 at 810 Bloomfield Ave.

The man was found crushed under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:40 a.m., police confirmed.

The business comes up as Atlantic Casting and Engineering.

Robert Anderson, a lieutenant with Clifton police, said the incident remains under investigation and no further details were available as of press time.

Atlantic Casting & Engineering's website describes the business as a "world-class manufacturer of high quality aluminum investment castings.

"With over 85 years of experience, Atlantic Casting & Engineering manufactures high-precision and geometrically complex cast parts primarily in the aerospace market but also serves the military, electronics, transportation, medical and various others marketplaces."

This is a developing news report. Check back for details.

