Man Carjacks Vehicle With Toddler Inside: East Orange PD

A 53-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged after he carjacked a vehicle with a toddler inside in East Orange on Tuesday, Aug. 19, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 10:19 p.m., a gray Porsche was stolen by Dwan Littlejohn, East Orange police said. The victim's 15-month-old child was in the vehicle when the car was stolen, police said. The suspect did not know the toddler was in the car, police said.

Detectives spotted the stolen vehicle and apprehended Littlejohn at 26 Shepard Ave. in Newark, police said. The child was recovered from the vehicle unharmed, police said.

Littlejohn is charged with kidnapping, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest, police said.

