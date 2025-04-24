Partly Cloudy 82°

Man Broke Into Houses, Cars Throughout North Jersey, Including Armed Home Invasion: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged on Thursday, April 24, with committing multiple burglaries and a home invasion throughout North Jersey, authorities said.

Alquan Harris

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Alquan Harris broke into homes and vehicles  in Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, committing an armed home invasion in West Caldwell on Wednesday, April 9,  Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel Jr. said.

Harris is charged with several counts of burglary, attempted burglary and motor vehicle thefts, authorities said. Harris was accompanied by another individual, who has not been identified, authorities said.

