Man Brings Gunshot Wound To Englewood Hospital, Now Facing Weapons Charges: Prosecutor

Joel Galvis, 40, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 19, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Englewood Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

At about 6:27 a.m., officers were called to Englewood Hospital after Galvis arrived with a gunshot wound to his leg. Detectives determined that the injury was self-inflicted. Galvis had driven himself to the hospital, Musella said.

A court-authorized search of his vehicle, parked nearby, turned up two firearms, a high-capacity ammunition magazine, and one gun with its serial number defaced, according to investigators.

Galvis was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a firearm, one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, one count of fourth-degree possession of a defaced firearm, and one count of fourth-degree possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine. He was released from the hospital into police custody and taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Hackensack.

