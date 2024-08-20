Man Barricades Himself In Paramus Home After Breaking In To Terrorize GF, Four Kids: Police

Jerry Green, 38, of Newark, broke into a Juniper Lane home where his girlfriend and her young children ages 8, 6, 10, and 14 were staying around 1 a.m., Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Armed with a stick, Green began wreaking havoc inside the home, ripping a cable box off the television, Guidetti said. The woman and her children managed to flee the house and called 911.

"Upon arrival, officers assessed the situation and treated it as a barricaded subject incident," the chief said. "The Paramus Emergency Services Unit (ESU) were immediately deployed to the scene."

After two hours of negotiations in which Green identified himself only as "ate," the ESU broke into the home and arrested him, Guidetti said.

No injuries were reported and Green was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. He was charged with assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Back in May, Green was charged with criminal mischief in Newark, records show. He has a slew of offenses dating back to 2004, when he was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, and in 2012, Green was charged with two counts of terroristic threats — both arrests out of Newark.

