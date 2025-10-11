Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Podcaster Benny Johnson Days After Charlie Kirk Murder

The Justice Department announced Friday, Oct. 10, that George Russell Isbell Jr., 69, of San Diego, was charged via criminal complaint with mailing a threatening communication and was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 7, in San Diego.

According to the complaint, on or about Thursday, Sept. 18, Isbell mailed a letter from San Diego threatening to injure Johnson, a media personality located in Tampa, Florida, telling him he needed “to be exterminated.”

The letter referenced Kirk, 31, a conservative activist who was killed on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University, and went on to state, according to the DOJ: “Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!”

“Thanks to the incredible teamwork between state, local, and federal law enforcement, this coward hiding behind a keyboard was taken into custody and charged federally for mailing threatening communications,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi at a news conference in Tampa on Friday. “We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer. This arrest will serve as a reminder to many – do not do this, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

Bondi also said, “Benny is a well-known media personality carrying a message very similar to Charlie's, grounded largely in faith and love of country.”

If convicted, Isbell faces a maximum of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Johnson, 38, who spoke at Friday's news conference, also reacted on social media, posting: “An individual has been arrested for threatening to kill my wife, my four children, and me. He sent a letter to my home saying he hated our views and wanted us dead."

Johnson went on to state: "Left-wing violence is exploding with copycats appearing everywhere. It is the greatest threat to our country today, targeting people for simply speaking the truth.

"Let me be absolutely clear: We will not be silenced. We will not back down. We will not break. You lit a fire that cannot be put out.

"Charlie Kirk taught us to go on offense. That is exactly what we will do. We will work harder, speak louder, and grow stronger.

"We will continue to move TPUSA’s mission forward. For Charlie.”

A conservative commentator and YouTuber based in Iowa, Johnson has contributed to Breitbart News, TheBlaze, National Review, BuzzFeed, The Daily Caller and Newsmax, served in a creative role at Turning Point USA, and hosts “The Benny Show” podcast.

