Man Accused Of Holding Victim Against Their Will On GWB Approach: Port Authority PD

James Reese, 53, was taken into custody after police received a report from New Jersey State Police describing a vehicle involved in a possible abduction, according to Port Authority officials.

The incident occurred on the New Jersey side of the bridge approach. Officers located the vehicle and arrested Reese on charges of simple assault and criminal restraint, officials said.

Reese was taken to the Bergen County Jail for processing. His vehicle was impounded as evidence, authorities said.

No further details about the alleged victim or circumstances of the restraint were immediately available.

