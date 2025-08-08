Man, 72, Dies Bodysurfing At NJ Beach, Officials Confirm

At 11 a.m., first responders were on scene for a man, later identified as Donald Gill, having a medical emergency, Neptune Township police. Gill was pulled from the water unconscious and without a pulse, Neptune police said.

While CPR restored Gill's pulse, he later died at a nearby hospital, police said. It is unknown what happened to him in the water, police said.

Gill spent many years working at Sodexo, according to his obituary from the Neptune Society Funeral Home website. He was married to his wife Melanie for more than 40 years, his obituary reads.

After retiring, Gill spent winters in Florida, but loved spending his summers in Ocean Grove, according to his obituary. He dedicated over 55 years to the Ocean Grove Auditorium Ushers, becoming Director of the South Gallery, his obituary reads.

Gill also volunteered with the Boonton Township Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife Melanie, his sons, Brian and Douglas, his sisters, Carol and Marilyn and other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

"Don’s steady presence, warm heart, and enduring love will be deeply missed by all who knew him," his obituary reads. "The ocean called him home to his 'Endless Summer.'

A memorial was held Friday, Aug. 8 in Ocean Grove.

To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.