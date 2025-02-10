Man, 37, Struck, Killed On Route 46: Police

Adam Niesterowicz, 37, was struck by a 2023 Toyota while standing outside his 2015 Lexus around 11 p.m., Lodi Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

Niesterowicz was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Toyota suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation under the direction of Scorzetti, who noted that no charges are pending at this time.

