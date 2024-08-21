'Mama's Boy' From New Jersey Chosen To Star On New Season Of 'The Bachelor'

His name is Grant Ellis, and he's a 30-year-old day trader with New Jersey roots.

The Houston, TX resident initially competed on this season of "The Bachelorette" starring Jenn Tran, who grew up in Bergen County. Ellis was eliminated just before Tran picked her final four.

Ellis is a Newark native who played basketball for Hudson Catholic, and later at the collegiate level for Iona University in New Rochelle, NY.

His bio on the ABC website says he's a "mama’s boy who loves poetry and reading... When Grant isn’t hustling at his job, he loves watching the Lakers, going bowling, and singing his heart out at karaoke.

"After his last long-term relationship didn’t work out, Grant is excited for the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for his 'Bachelorette' journey to begin."

Ellis shared a clip of him breaking the news to his mom.

"I was just calling to let you know I was selected to be the next 'Bachelor,'" he said.

"No way, are you kidding me?" his mom says. "Tell me you're kidding... I'm so excited I'm so happy for you. Is this a joke?"

No joke. The season is set to air in 2025.

