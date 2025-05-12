Male Escort Gives Graphic Testimony On Day 1 Of Sean Combs' Trial In Manhattan

Daniel Phillip, age 41, provided information on sexual encounters with Combs and his then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura from around 2012 to 2014.

He said he was paid between $700 and $6,000 on several occasions to have sex with Ventura, while Combs watched and directed him.

One time, Ventura told him to urinate on him while Combs masturbated, according to Phillip.

Phillip said he saw Combs physically abusing Ventura. He said the incident began when Combs yelled for her to get off the computer before he “started dragging her by her hair into her bedroom.”

He then said he heard Ventura screaming, "I'm sorry," and what sounded like Combs slapping her.

Phillip was the prosecution's second witness.

The prosecution began its case by showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a California hotel in 2016.

“This is Sean Combs,” Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson said to the jury. “To the public, he was Puff Daddy or Diddy, a cultural icon, a businessman, larger than life. But there was another side to him. A side that ran a criminal enterprise.

“During this trial you are going to hear about 20 years of the defendant’s crimes but he didn’t do it alone. He had an inner circle of body guards and high ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and cover them up.”

If convicted of the most serious counts, the 55-year-old Combs could face life in prison.

The trial at US Court for the Southern District of New York resumes at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.