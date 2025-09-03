Personal Data Breach Hits Major Credit Bureau, Exposing Millions: What To Know

TransUnion confirmed the breach impacting more than 4.4 million people, national consumer rights law firm Wolf Haldenstein announced. According to a court filing in Texas, names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers were leaked.

The breach happened on Monday, July 28, Maine court documents showed. It was discovered two days later, affecting at least 4,461,511 people.

A TransUnion spokesperson told CNET the incident was identified and contained within hours. The company said the attack came through a third-party application used for US consumer support operations.

TransUnion also said the breach didn't involve its core credit database or credit reports. Independent cybersecurity experts have been brought in to conduct a forensic review.

Consumers began receiving written notices on Tuesday, Aug. 26. TransUnion is providing impacted consumers with two years of free access to its myTrueIdentity Online credit monitoring service.

Wolf Haldenstein said it's investigating claims on behalf of individuals.

"If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web," the law firm said.

Consumers are urged to take advantage of the free credit monitoring and watch for unusual activity on their accounts.

