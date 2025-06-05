Major Household Product Maker Cutting 7,000 Jobs As Trump Tariffs Roil Economy

Andre Schulten, P&G's chief financial officer, announced the layoffs during the Deutsche Bank Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday, June 5. The cuts amount to about 6% of the company's global workforce and roughly 15% of its non-manufacturing positions, the Associated Press reported.

P&G had about 108,000 employees worldwide as of June 2024.

"As always, employee separations will be managed with support and respect, and in line with our principles and values and local laws," P&G said in a post on its website. "Specific impacts by region or site are not available at this time."

The restructuring also includes plans to end sales of certain products in some markets, with more details expected in July. P&G is the manufacturer behind a wide range of cleaning and personal care products, from Tide laundry detergent and Bounty paper towels to Crest toothpaste and Vicks medicines.

The Cincinnati-based corporation has eight Northeast plants:

Andover, MA

Auburn, ME

Boston

Brattleboro, VT

Dover, DE

Inwood, WV

Mehoopany, PA

Shippensburg, PA

"This restructuring program is an important step toward ensuring our ability to deliver our long-term algorithm over the coming two to three years," Schulten said. "It does not, however, remove the near-term challenges that we currently face."

The layoffs come as President Donald Trump's tariffs continue pressuring companies and consumers.

In April, P&G noted on a conference call that the largest tariff impacts stemmed from raw and packaging materials and finished products sourced from China. The company has been weighing sourcing adjustments and productivity improvements, but warned that it may have to raise prices on some products.

A recent analysis from the Congressional Budget Office forecasts that Trump's sweeping tariffs would trim deficits by $2.8 trillion over a decade, but at the cost of higher inflation and weaker economic growth. The CBO projects tariffs will increase the average annual inflation rate by 0.4 percentage points in 2025 and 2026, ultimately reducing household purchasing power.

P&G's announcement also comes on the same day the Labor Department reported that unemployment claims reached an eight-month high, with some of the highest insured unemployment rates coming from the Northeast.

