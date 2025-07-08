Macy's Shoplifter Bites Staff, Pulls Knife At Willowbrook Mall: Police

Orlando Ocampo Gallo, 50, of Dover, was caught stealing fragrance merchandise from Macy’s before noon Saturday, July 5, according to Wayne Police.

Loss prevention staff told officers Gallo stuffed cologne into a backpack and walked past all points of sale. When they stopped him, he “bit and headbutted the loss prevention officers,” then pulled a knife from his pants pocket, police said. He was restrained at the scene.

Officers also found Gallo in possession of two fake Social Security cards and a fake U.S. permanent resident card, which were seized by police.

Gallo was charged with robbery, shoplifting, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, and possession of false government documents. He was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

