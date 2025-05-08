Machine Gun Glock, Forged Checks, Fake IDs Found In BMW In Bergen County: Police

On Friday, May 2, Rochelle Park Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over a 5 Series BMW on Rochelle Avenue for having a suspended New York registration, according to a release from the Rochelle Park Police Department, issued by Capt. James DePreta.

Inside the car were four people — all not wearing seatbelts, DePreta said. They were identified as Brandon Myers, 18, of Garfield (driver), Jalen Smallwood, 23, of Paterson; Zyaire Tucker, 20, of Garfield, and Cassandra Massop-Carter, 20, of Garfield.

Myers could not produce a license or valid insurance, cops said. He was issued four motor vehicle summonses, and all four occupants were released while police applied for a search warrant, DePreta said.

That warrant was signed and executed on May 6, police said. Inside the vehicle, police found:

A Glock model 31 .357 handgun, equipped with a “Glock switch” that turns it into a fully automatic machine gun.

A 31-round high-capacity magazine loaded with hollow point bullets.

About 2 pounds of marijuana.

8 bottles of Promethazine Hydrochloride.

Fraudulent checks, credit cards, and forgery devices.

Police said the following charges were filed:

Possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Unlawful possession of a machine gun

Possession of a firearm during a CDS crime

Possession of more than 100 doses of prescription legend drugs with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana over one ounce and under five pounds with intent to distribute

Receiving stolen property

Possession of forgery devices

Credit card theft

Identity theft

Bad checks

Trafficking personal identifying information

Smallwood was also charged as a certain person not to possess a weapon, the department said. All were lodged in the Bergen County Jail, police said.

Detective Sgt. Jared Shatkin, Det. Nick Mercoun, and Officer Anthony Ferrulli assisted in the investigation. Chief Dean Pinto praised his officers for “intercepting and removing a highly dangerous firearm from the community,” the release said

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.