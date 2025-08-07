A Few Clouds 76°

‘Lyme Disease Is Everywhere In NJ,’ Health Officials Warn Amid Tick Surge

Lyme disease has officially been reported in every county in New Jersey, according to the state Department of Health, which is urging residents to take tick prevention seriously during the height of summer hiking and gardening season.

Adult Deer Tick

Adult Deer Tick

 Photo Credit: Scott Bauer, Wikipedia
“If you remove a blacklegged tick, follow up with your health care provider for next steps,” NJDOH posted Tuesday, Aug. 5, on X.

The department’s latest graphic shows just how fast a tick can grow — and how long it takes to transmit Lyme. According to the CDC, Lyme disease is typically transmitted after a tick has been attached for 36 to 48 hours — but experts say it's not always that simple.

Tick Safety Tips From NJDOH:

  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting long clothing
  • Avoid tall grass
  • Check yourself thoroughly after spending time outdoors
  • If You Find A Tick:
  • Grab it close to the head
  • Pull out slowly
  • Disinfect the bite

For more info: cdc.gov/ticks/after-a-bite

