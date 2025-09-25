Luigi Mangione Case: Comments By Trump, Administration Officials Prompt Judge To Warn DOJ

In an order dated Wednesday, Sept. 24, Judge Margaret M. Garnett of the Southern District of New York said multiple DOJ employees may have violated Local Criminal Rule 23.1 and a prior court directive governing what attorneys may say publicly about pending criminal matters.

She directed prosecutors to explain by Friday, Oct. 3 how the statements occurred “despite the Court’s April 25 Order,” and what steps will prevent future violations, including a sworn declaration from a responsible official.

Judge Garnett also instructed that the Deputy Attorney General be advised that “future violations may result in sanctions, which could include personal financial penalties, contempt of court findings, or relief specific to the prosecution of this matter.”

Quoting the rule “for the avoidance of doubt,” the judge emphasized that lawyers and their offices are not to release opinions “in connection with pending … criminal litigation … if there is a substantial likelihood that the dissemination will interfere with a fair trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice."

She noted that any opinion about “the accused’s guilt or innocence” is presumptively within that risk.

The warning follows a defense filing submitted Tuesday, Sept. 23, outlining public statements by President Donald Trump and senior government communicators.

According to that letter, Trump said on Fox News that Mangione “shot someone in the back … instantly dead."

The clip was later amplified by a White House‑affiliated X account; a DOJ Office of Public Affairs official working under Attorney General Pam Bondi reposted the clip with “@POTUS is absolutely right,” before deleting it; and the White House press secretary referred to Mangione as a “left wing assassin” who “shot … right in the back” during a briefing.

The filing also cites a White House press release referencing Mangione and a Fox News appearance by Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller linking the case to “self‑described … anti‑fascists,” which the defense says is false based on writings in the government’s possession. Several posts were later removed, the defense said.

Judge Garnett’s order notes that her April directive required prosecutors to ensure the highest levels of DOJ — “up to and including Attorney General Bondi” — were aware they are bound by Rule 23.1.

Mangione, 27, a Maryland native, has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges tied to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including murder, stalking and firearms offenses.

Prosecutors have alleged murder as a crime of terrorism, and the case was noticed as eligible for the federal death penalty.

The court said it will consider additional statements cited by the defense in connection with Mangione’s pending death‑penalty motion, and invited the government to address them in its opposition on the existing schedule.

