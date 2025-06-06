Loose Door Panels Spark Recall Of Nearly 500K SUVs In Ford's Latest Safety Issue

The recall impacts 492,145 Ford Explorers from 2016 and 2017 model years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Ford found that driver and front passenger door B-pillar trim appliques – the vertical strips between front and rear windows – can detach while driving.

The issue stems from a design change and inconsistent manufacturing practices at Ford's assembly plants. Ford made a manufacturing change in 2015, adding a foam piece to the applique that increased outward force, combined with inconsistent use of hand rollers to apply the trim securely.

Drivers may spot the trim pieces pulling away from the front doors when getting in or out of the SUV. Some may also hear wind or rattling noises while driving, warning signs that the panel is coming loose.

The vehicles involved were built between Thursday, June 11, 2015, and Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Ford added a two-week buffer to ensure all possibly affected Explorers are covered.

Ford has logged 1,482 warranty claims related to the trim pieces falling off as of Monday, April 7. The company said it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries tied to the defect.

Ford notified dealers about the issue on Tuesday, May 27. The company will begin mailing letters to affected owners between Monday, June 9, and Friday, June 13.

A fix is still under development. Once a remedy is ready, owners will receive a second notice instructing them to bring their Explorers to a Ford or Lincoln dealer for a free repair.

This recall adds to a growing list of safety concerns for Ford in 2025. In May, the automaker recalled more than one million vehicles due to rearview camera failures linked to crash risks.

Ford has also been under federal oversight since late 2024 after being fined $165 million for delays in reporting other defects. Earlier in 2025, Ford recalled thousands of Broncos, Expeditions, and Navigators over suspension and brake issues.

You can learn more about the recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

