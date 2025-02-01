Fair 29°

SHARE

Lodi Teacher Diana Pereira Dies, 42: 'Heaven Gained The Greatest Angel'

Diana Pereira, a longtime teacher in Lodi and Washington Township mother, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to her obituary on the Di Chiara Funeral Home website. She was 42 years old.

Diana Pereira&nbsp;

Diana Pereira 

 Photo Credit: Diana Pereira Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Diana worked in the Lodi School District for 18 years as a teacher at the Hilltop Elementary School.

"Diana’s spirit was fulfilled when spending time with DJ, family, and friends, whether it was at the Caribbean Sea in Punta Cana, on the boat at Tice’s, or dancing to her favorite country and freestyle music," her obituary reads. "Diana had an infectious smile that would brighten any room she walked into. If you were blessed enough to have known this beautiful soul, you know that heaven has gained its greatest angel."

Among those who survive her are her son, Daniel Jordan aka DJ, parents Adelino and Sameiro Pereira, and her sister Angela Brito.

Parents of students, friends, and colleagues mourned Diana's loss.

Click here for Diana Pereira's complete obituary on the Di Chiara Funeral Home website.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE