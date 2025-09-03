Lodi Firefighter, Dad Critical After Being Struck By Car, Campaign Says

Pedro Jimenez, a proud “girl dad” to two daughters, a devoted husband, cherished son, and caring brother, remains in critical condition, facing what family members say will be a "long and uncertain road ahead," according to a GoFundMe campaign by Amber Demico and Gina Volpe.

Known for putting others first, Pedro has spent years serving his community through countless hours with the Lodi Volunteer Fire Department, the campaign says. His wife, Megan, shares that same dedication to service, with more than a decade as a local EMT and now working as a nurse.

“Together, they are the type of people who make the world brighter,” loved ones wrote in a fundraiser. “The friends who celebrate your joys, show up in times of need, and give selflessly without hesitation.”

The family is asking for prayers, shares, and donations to help ease financial burdens so Megan and their girls can focus on Pedro’s healing. They are also requesting privacy as they navigate the difficult days ahead.

Details of the crash were not immediately clear.

The campaign had raised $19,000 as of Wednesday, Sept. 3. Click here to donate.

