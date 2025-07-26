Livestreamer Shocked By Lightning While Gaming: Why Plugged-In Devices Are Risky During Storms

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Chrispymate, as he’s known online, was broadcasting live on Twitch when the screen suddenly flashed white and a deafening crack filled the audio.

In the video, shown here in this AccuWeather report, Chrispymate leaps from his chair, rips off his headphones, and bolts off camera. “Bro, I just got struck by lightning,” he gasped before abruptly ending the stream.

He later returned to assure fans he was unharmed, describing how he felt the surge travel through his earbuds.

While it may sound like a freak accident, lightning experts say it’s a real — and preventable — danger.

Lightning can infiltrate residences via electrical wiring and plumbing systems, the National Lightning Safety Council says.

As a result, any device connected to an electrical outlet poses a potential risk during a storm, including:

Telephones and earbuds.

Computers and gaming consoles.

Experts urge everyone to unplug devices and avoid using wired electronics during thunderstorms.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.