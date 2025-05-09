Live From NY: White Lotus Star Hosting ‘SNL’

Goggins, coming off the latest season of “The White Lotus," will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, May 9 with musical guest Arcade Fire. It is the penultimate episode of the show’s 50th season.

This will be Goggins’ first time hosting, though he is no stranger to comedy. Goggins won acclaim for his appearances on comedy shows “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Vice Principals” and “The Unicorn.”

A spoof of “The White Lotus” got “SNL” embroiled in controversy. “White Lotus” star Aimee Lou Wood said her portrayal on the show, which mocked her distinctive teeth, was “mean and unfunny.”

Wood said the show apologized to her and SNL’s Sarah Sherman, who impersonated Wood, sent her a bouquet of flowers.

Goggins and Wood were rumored to be feuding but Wood put that to bed, telling “Entertainment Tonight” that working with Goggins was “the best thing ever.”

“He’s going to be incredible doing SNL,” Wood said. “It’s the perfect thing for him to do. He’s going to be hilarious, I’m so excited to see it.”

