'Little Boy With Green Tractor': NJ Town's Popular Landscaper Brandon Santos Dies, 20

He was just 12 years old when he began pushing his lawnmower around town, later upgrading to a bicycle with an attached trailer and then finally, a mower, according to his obituary on the Mastapeter Memorial Home website.

Brandon became known around town as "the little boy with the green tractor," ultimately starting his own law mowing business, BS Landscaping.

But Brandon died on Sunday, June 8, at just 20 years old.

When he wasn't cutting grass, Santos enjoyed riding dirt bikes, working on cars, jet skiing and fishing, his obituary reads. He loved fixing things around the house with his dad and going to bingo with his mom for the donuts and hot dogs. He also loved goofing around with his sister, Julia, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, his obituary reads.

Santos is survived by his parents, Ricardo and Jamie, his sister, Julia, his grandparents, Debora and Rosa, his great grandmother Rosa and numerous other family members and friends.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his family. As of Friday, June 13, $6,430 has been raised.

A funeral mass was held on Friday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church in Bayville.

