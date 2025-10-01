Listeria Outbreak Linked To Pasta Meals Expands, Leaves 4 Dead

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has expanded a public health alert tied to ready-to-eat pasta meals.

Tests confirmed an FDA-regulated, pre-cooked linguine ingredient is genetically linked to a Listeria outbreak.

Authorities say at least four deaths are linked to the strain, with illnesses reported in 15 states.

Issued Thursday, Sept. 25, the alert now covers additional items as the investigation widens. Impacted products include 12-ounce Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce sold at Walmart and 16-ounce Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo.

Affected “best if used by” dates run through Friday, Oct. 10, per updated FSIS guidance.

View the product labels here on the USDA website.

The products bear establishment numbers inside the USDA inspection mark: EST. 50784 or EST. 47718 for the Walmart meals, and P-45288 for the Trader Joe’s variety.

FSIS previously warned about the same pasta ingredient in June and continues to coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state health partners as the probe expands.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and newborns.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and gastrointestinal illness. Invasive infections can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or life-threatening complications.

FSIS is concerned some products may still be in home refrigerators or freezers. Do not eat the products. Throw them away or return them to the store.

Questions: Nate’s Fine Foods at 916-677-7303 (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. PST). Additional help: USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or [email protected].

FSIS expects more updates as the investigation continues and will post additions as they are identified.

