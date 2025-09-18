List Of Speakers At Charlie Kirk Funeral Announced

The list includes the president, vice president, and several Cabinet members.

The memorial will be held Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern).

The list was posted on Turning Point USA’s “Fight for Charlie” site.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and later led Turning Point Action, becoming one of the most prominent voices in the Republican Party’s populist MAGA movement. He rose to national prominence as a teen activist and media personality, hosting The Charlie Kirk Show.

The funeral will be live-streamed on Kirk’s Rumble account.

The list of speakers is as follows:

Erika Kirk

President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson

Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office Sergio Gor

The order in which they will be speaking has not been announced.

Turning Point USA’s tribute to Kirk describes him as a leader whose “life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction,” adding that “he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause.”

The tribute continues: “What began as the vision of an 18-year-old in a small garage in Lemont, Illinois, grew into one of the most powerful grassroots movements in America.”

It also says: “Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America.”

A Chicago-area native, he briefly attended Harper College in Palatine, Illinois, before leaving to pursue activism full time.

He was shot and killed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, a killing that drew international attention and widespread condemnations of political violence.

