Mass Shooting At America's Oldest HBCU During Homecoming: DA

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Baltimore Pike around 9:15 p.m. for reports of gunfire, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

At least seven people were later confirmed to have been shot, officials said on Sunday, Oct. 26 around 1 a.m. The victims were taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment, though their conditions have not been released.

Baltimore Pike was shut down in both directions as local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies — including Chester County detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI — responded to the scene.

“The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening. Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe have called for prayers as the investigation continues. The DA’s Office said anyone with information about the shooting should call 1-800-CALLFBI, and noted that all official updates will come from their office as the case develops.

Founded in 1854 as the Ashmun Institute and renamed in 1866 after President Lincoln, Lincoln University holds the distinction of being the nation’s first degree-granting historically Black college and university.

